The Kardashians became household names after the premiere of their hit reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. Nearly two decades later, as the famous family continues to grow, the six siblings and their momager show no signs of slowing down.
Kris is the mother of six children and grandmother to 13. She manages the careers of all of her children as well as a few “bonus” family members.
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest Kardashian sister is living her best life with husband Travis Barker and their blended family, including their infant son Rocky.
Kim Kardashian
The Skims founder has four children with ex-husband Kanye West, runs multiple successful companies and is working towards becoming a lawyer.
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé has had arguably the greatest transformation since the KUWTK premiere. She’s welcomed two children with ex Tristan Thompson and continues to inspire her followers with stunning weight loss and fitness goals.
Rob Kardashian
Rob, the only brother of the clan, has largely remained out of the public eye following his split from ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. Despite rarely appearing on the family’s reality show, he occasionally pops up on his sisters’ social media pages.
Kendall Jenner
The only sibling without children of her own, Kendall is living her best life after recently rekindling her romance with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny.
Kylie Jenner
The youngest of the siblings was the first to be labeled a billionaire thanks to her uber-successful cosmetic company, Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie shares two children with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
Scott Disick
Though technically not a blood relative, Scott has been a member of the family since he began dating Kourtney in 2006, even before they rose to fame. He and his ex share three children and Scott has recently been on a weight loss journey.