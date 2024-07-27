Courteney Cox Is ‘Losing Her Bestie’ Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston has a new best buddy in Reese Witherspoon, her costar on The Morning Show, but that blossoming bond has her longtime BFF Courteney Cox feeling left out, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

“Jen and Reese are so tight these days, it’s become way more than a working relationship,” spills the insider. “It’s left Courteney complaining she’s losing her bestie.”

Things weren’t always so rosy between Jennifer, 55, and Reese, 48. The source dishes there was “friction on the set” and “a lot of eye rolling going on” before they sorted things out.

“It’s true that they did have some tensions,” says the insider. “There were some power struggles over who was going to have the ultimate say in the show decisions. But they moved past that after Reese decided to allow Jen to call the shots.”

Instead, Reese wields the reins of her wildly successful women-centric media company, Hello Sunshine.

“Reese has so much going on she decided to just enjoy the acting gig and let Jen have her way,” explains the source. “Since then, she’s gotten to really enjoy Jen’s company. They have dinners together, go on hikes and to the spa, and they’ve even started giving each other dating advice!”

But Jen’s friend of 30 years, Courteney, 60, isn’t too thrilled about sharing her pal, the insider reveals.

“Courteney often finds Jen’s too busy with Reese to make time for her, and naturally she’s a bit envious,” shares the insider. “She doesn’t have anything against Reese, but even when they all go out together, she’s often left feeling like the third wheel.”

“She’s trying not to get her feelings hurt, but she’s quite territorial with Jen. Courteney doesn’t like to share.”