Reese Witherspoon kicked off the Independence Day break with some family fun. The Legally Blonde star, 48, and niece Draper Witherspoon donned matching gingham skorts and sports bras (from Reese’s own Draper James label, of course) and hit the pickleball court on July 3.

It’s sweet, easy moments like this that Reese has been enjoying since she set up more permanent residence in her native Nashville after divorcing Jim Toth in 2023.

“Reese has always said she’s a total Southern girl, so returning to her roots was a dream,” says an insider. “She lives a really normal life in Nashville.”

The Oscar winner isn’t giving up her flourishing career and regularly bounces back to Hollywood — on July 8, she shared pics of herself and pals Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro back on The Morning Show set — but it makes her time in Music City even more special.

“Reese is a big foodie who loves Southern cuisine,” shares the insider, “and adores exploring new restaurants.” Reese has noted that in Nashville, “you can’t throw a rock without hitting some new culinary surprise!”

And she’s surrounded by loved ones, including her mom, her brother and his daughters. In fact, she recently gushed over niece Abby’s graduation from Harpeth Hall — the same local all girls school that Reese graduated from in 1994!

“Reese also has a bunch of great girlfriends who live nearby,” says the source. “She loves to be able to go out with them or run without being photographed like in L.A.”

Reese Witherspoon’s New Chapter

While Reese and Jim, 53, share custody of son Tennessee, 11, her kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 49 — Ava, 24, and Deacon, 20 — are now adults, requiring less hands-on attention and allowing Reese extra time for her passions.

That means reading (with at least one of her four beloved dogs on her lap) and more involvement in her fashion line, as well as its brick-and-mortar store in the 12 South neighborhood.

“Reese is close with the team she works with on Draper James,” says the insider. “They do a lot of scouting-out of other shops. She loves how the work is different from show business. It’s fulfilling in a new way.”

Now that she’s healed from her heartbreak, Reese is looking for romance, too. “Reese is open to dating and has been set up by friends,” says the insider. “She enjoys meeting new people.”

But with or without a man, Reese is living her best life, insists the insider: “Time in Tennessee brings her so much peace.”