Reese Witherspoon has a rock-solid friendship with Bumble co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd – and the dating queen is helping to recharge and rediscover her mojo in all senses as she continues to rebuild post-divorce.

“It’s been tough for Reese to pick up the pieces after splitting up with Jim but she’s crediting Whitney with helping her to refocus,” sources exclusively tell Life & Style. “Get her mojo back and get back on the dating scene — on her terms and on her own timeline, of course.”

Reese, 48, finalized her divorce from husband Jim Toth in August 2023, and while the Busy Betty author has leaned on “plenty of close actor friends over the years,” the source says Whitney has been “a bona fide confidante for the other side of Reese, her ‘inner CEO’ if you will.”

“It’s a friendship that has filled Reese with the confidence not just to walk into boardrooms and make major deals but to open herself to new dating possibilities and options as a wealthy, powerful and suddenly single mom,” the insider says. “Reese could have given up on relationships entirely after the painful split from Jim but she hasn’t, even if she’s as picky as ever and still has sky-high standards.”

The insider says Reese has Whitney to thank for helping her “learn to smile and have fun again.”

Reese has been enjoying life as a single woman following her split from the talent agent. The Sweet Home Alabama star was reportedly seen dating in New York City in May, casually strolling with a handsome gentleman through Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.

“Reese doesn’t take dating lightly,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on May 17. “After splitting from Jim, she was determined to take her time and not jump into another relationship unless she was absolutely sure. She listened to her heart, and apparently, she’s now dating this guy exclusively.”

Speculation ignited that Reese’s mystery man was a private equity partner at British firm Apax, who also recently went through a divorce. However, a representative for Reese denied that he is the man fans have seen photographed with the actress on dates in the Big Apple.

“There’s still a lot of secrecy surrounding her new suitor, but Reese is having fun. She’s totally into him and optimistic about where it might be headed,” dished the source, noting they were introduced by friends a while ago. “She is a romantic at heart and wants to be in love again.”

Reese is particularly cautious in her romantic life, having been through two divorces. She won’t introduce anyone to her three kids unless the relationship is serious. Reese shares Ava, 24, and Deacon, 20, with her first husband, Ryan Phillippe, and has an 11-year-old son with Jim.

“Supposedly, Ava and Deacon know about the fellow Reese has been seeing and approve; they might have already met him when they were all in New York,” shared the source. “Jim, himself, has moved on, and he’s encouraged Reese to get out there, too.”