Guests at Oceana’s SeaChange party probably thought they were seeing double when Reese Witherspoon and look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe walked the carpet together in matching strapless dresses and beachy blond waves. “Perfect Summer night with my girl!” the Morning Show star, 47, captioned an Instagram pic from the July 22 event.

Truth is, Reese has been having a lot summer nights out (and in!) with her kids — Ava, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10 — since announcing her split from Jim Toth in March. “Reese is still processing the emotions of her divorce — it’s been a difficult year for her,” a source close to the actress exclusively tells Life & Style. “But leaning on her kids is helping.”

Her older kids (with first husband Ryan Phillippe) are now adults, and Reese adores seeing them flourish. “She had them young and is enjoying this phase,” the insider explains. “She genuinely loves hanging out with them and their friends and partners.”

Reese and Ava, says the source, “are ‘girly-girls’: They love going to concerts and taking weekend trips. Deacon is pursuing music and Reese loves going to his gigs around town.”

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The adoration seems mutual: In March, Ava marked Reese’s birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post, writing: “With each year, I find even more reasons to love her.” And Deacon gave Reese a shout-out in May: “Every day is Mother’s Day when u got a mom this good!”