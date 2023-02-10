Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s highly acclaimed Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, quickly became a major hit when it premiered in November 2019. Now that the cast has wrapped filming the third season, fans are dying to know when season 3 will air and be available to stream.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about season 3 of The Morning Show!

When Will ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Air?

Apple TV has not announced a formal premiere date for season 3. However, the Friends alum and the Legally Blonde actress confirmed via social media that they had finished filming the new season.

“That’s a wrap on season 3. Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew,” Jennifer captioned a behind-the-scenes Instagram carousel post in February 2023, adding that there is, “so much more to come. “

Two days prior, Reese had also teased “the last days of shooting” in her own Instagram post.

Apple TV+

What Will ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Be About?

In January 2023, Reese gave fans some insight into the third season’s storyline during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s so good,” the Oscar winner gushed. “We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun. We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game.”

She added that the upcoming season will include “lots more romance” but didn’t specify which characters would be the focus of that topic. However, her character, Bradley Jackson, was involved in a love triangle. So, the romantic drama may involve her.

What Happened at the End of Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’?

To recap, Jennifer’s character, Alex Levy, was put through a firestorm after her relationship with sexual predator Mitch Kessler (portrayed by Steve Carrell) was revealed. Once viewers of her daytime news show learned about Alex’s personal life amid her divorce, the character faced severe scrutiny and later tested positive for COVID-19 in the season 2 finale. Not only that, but she also had to make amends with Mitch’s sudden death.

Season 2 took a realistic turn as it mirrored the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, showing how New York City faced lockdowns amid the skyrocketing numbers of ill patients. As a result, the series’ titular news show planned for remote work.

Apart from that, Bradley got tied up in a love triangle, as Cory Ellison, whose girlfriend is away, admitted that he had feelings for her.

The multiple major cliffhangers left fans anxiously waiting to find out what will happen to the characters as they adjust to the “new normal” that 2020 required.

It appeared that the second season’s storyline left Jennifer disillusioned. Following the November 2021 finale premiere, the We’re the Millers actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she was unsure whether she would reprise her role in the future.

“It’s so hard to even imagine it right now,” Jennifer admitted at the time. “You know, when they say mothers almost have a block [after giving birth]: ‘I could never do that again!’ I’m a little bit in that moment of, ‘I don’t know if I could ever do that again!’ So, we’ll see.”