Return of the rom-com! The trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, dropped on January 12, 2023, and the movie is already in the running for the streaming service’s next big hit. Keep reading to find out everything we know so far about Your Place or Mine, including the cast, plot, trailer, premiere date and more.

Netflix’s ‘Your Place or Mine’ Cast

In addition to the Legally Blonde actress and That ‘70s Show alum, the cast of Your Place or Mine includes Wesley Kimmel (Good Girls, Wandavision), Steve Zahn (Geroge & Tammy, The White Lotus), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Reboot), Zoe Chao (The Afterparty, Strangers), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy, Little Fires Everywhere), Shiri Appleby (Life Unexpected, UnREAL), Tig Notaro (Transparent, Star Trek: Discovery) and more.

The highly anticipated Netflix film is written by Aline Brosh McKenna, whose previous work includes Disney’s live action 101 Dalmatians movie Cruella, TV series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and films like Morning Glory, We Bought a Zoo, 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada.

‘Your Place or Mine’ Netflix Trailer

The trailer for Your Place or Mine was released on January 12, 2023. According to the description on YouTube, the film follows Debbie and Peter – “best friends and total opposites” – played by Reese and Ashton, respectively.

“She [Debbie] craves routine with her son in LA; he [Peter] thrives on change in NY,” the trailer’s caption reads. “When they swap houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.”

Reactions to ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer

Social media users are already buzzing about Reese and Ashton’s Netflix rom-com, with one fan writing, “I live for movies like this and with my two favorite actors together? I mean, bring it!” while another admitted that seeing the actors star in a movie with each other provided a comforting sense of nostalgia, writing, “​​As a ‘90s kid, I feel so happy seeing these two on screen together.”

Netflix

Not only are fans totally jazzed for the forthcoming film, celebs across the board couldn’t contain their excitement after the Big Little Lies actress shared the trailer on her Instagram.

Reese’s Cruel Intentions costar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Zoe Saldana – star of Netflix’s limited romance series, From Scratch, which was produced by the The Morning Show actress – both commented that they “can’t wait” for the movie to premiere.

New Girl alum Zooey Deschanel echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Ohh! Excited!!!!” while Ava DuVernay – who directed A Wrinkle in Time, which Reese starred in alongside Oprah, Storm Reid and Mindy Kaling – added, “I want it nooooooow!!!

‘Your Place or Mine’ Premiere Date

Your Place or Mine premieres on Netflix on Friday, February 10, 2023.