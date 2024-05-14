What Is Elle About? Amazon's Legally Blonde Prequel Series

Fans of Reese Witherspoon‘s beloved Legally Blonde character Elle Woods are going to get her origin story, as a prequel series is in the works at Amazon Prime Video. People want to know all about the project.

What Is ‘Elle’ About?

The series will feature Elle Woods in her high school years and let viewers find out how the experience shaped her into becoming the woman seen 2001’s Legally Blonde. The film started with Elle getting dumped by her college sweetheart just before their graduation. She then followed him to Harvard Law School in an attempt to win him back, only to discover she was a star legal eagle in her own right.

Reese Witherspoon Is Behind the ‘Legally Blonde’ Prequel ‘Elle’

“I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series! Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!” Reese said in a statement on May 14, 2024.

The Morning Show star’s production company, Hello Sunshine, is behind the new project.

Reese went to thank “the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine,” along with “our amazing writer Laura Kittrell – for making this dream of mine come true,” before proudly proclaiming, “Legally Blonde is back!” Laura will also serve as the showrunner for Elle.

Reese Witherspoon Dressed Up as Elle to Celebrate the New Series

The Oscar winner made an Instagram video about Elle, showing her getting dressed in the character’s iconic hot pink suit with a “top secret” pink “scented” script, as a call-out to the original movie. She was then seen heading to Prime Video’s inaugural upfront presentation, where she did the “bend and snap” onstage.

“Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl. And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo. I’M SO EXCITED!” Reese gushed in the caption.

Celebrities and Movie Fans Are Thrilled for ‘Elle’

Under Reese’s Instagram post, Dancing With the Stars cohost Julianne Hough commented “Oh.My.God,” with a series of pink heart emojis. Actress Sophia Bush used the same emojis and excitedly wrote, “Ahhhhhh!!”

Several fans expressed their hope that Reese’s lookalike daughter, Ava Phillipe, would be playing Elle, with one writing, “Please tell us that your daughter is taking over the role.” One woman cheered, “So looking forward to watching this with my teen!” while another wrote, “Can’t wait!”

Why Is ‘Elle’ Appearing on Amazon Prime Video?

The streaming service purchased MGM Studios’ library in 2021, which produced and released Legally Blonde. Amazon Prime Video owns the titles to all MGM films from 1987 onward. The studio’s pre-April 1986 projects are owned by Warner Bros.

“One of the most quotable, iconic, and beloved characters that is ingrained in the fabric of Hollywood history has to be Elle Woods, and we are honored to bring her origin story to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement.

He added, “Reese and Hello Sunshine’s vision for this series, coupled with Laura Kittrell’s winning voice, made this show completely undeniable.”