A dream! Reese Witherspoon’s closet makeover in her Nashville house on the hit Netflix show The Home Edit featured her red carpet dresses and costumes from her most iconic roles in Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies and more.

The Wild actress, 44, dished to organization gurus Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin that a memorabilia closet was her “dream project,” and she finally had the space in her new abode. “I had all of my costumes in storage for years and years, and I thought this is the perfect place to put them,” she explained in the episode.

Reese had boxes and racks of her special clothing, shoes and jewelry that were ready for their very own closet. The Home Edit ladies handled everything with the utmost care and even wore gloves while dealing with the one-of-a-kind items. Joanna noted the project was like a “3-D photo album coming to life” with all the memorable outfits.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Of course, Reese’s role as Elle Woods has been close to her heart since the iconic film premiere in 2001. “I have so many people that come up to me to talk about Legally Blonde, from little girls to young women to older women across the world,” the Morning Show actress acknowledged. “Elle Woods really inspired so many women to chase their dreams. She’s a really powerful force [and] a feminist, for sure. It’s been the movie that most people talk to me about and feel inspired by that character.”

While the Little Fires Everywhere star also lives part-time in Los Angeles, she gushed over building a new place in Music City. “Nashville is really important to me because this is my hometown and my family is still here in Nashville — my mom, my dad, my brother and my nieces,” Reese said. “I have such happy memories of growing up here in Nashville, and I’m so excited to have a family home here.”

As far as what inspired her to choose The Home Edit for her special project, Reese is all about the girl power. “I love female partnerships,” the Sweet Home Alabama actress said. “I’ve been very lucky in my career to have great female partnerships from Nicole Kidman to Kerry Washington and Jennifer Aniston.” She added, “So, I love working with teams of women and seeing how they work with each other.”

Reese’s closet makeover was a walk down memory lane for her and fans. Keep scrolling to see before and after photos of the project!