Organized mama! Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, got her own little parking lot during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s garage makeover on The Home Edit.

The Good American founder, 36, recruited help from the founders of the organization company, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, to reconfigure the space. It didn’t appear to be KoKo’s only garage on her property, considering half the space was being used as an art studio for her new painting hobby and the rest of it was storage for 2-year-old True’s cars.

After the makeover, the garage also had storage units for all of the Kardashian family merch that Khloé keeps around, like her collaborations with KKW Fragrance or Kylie Cosmetics. On a separate shelf, there were “back stock” items from the starlet’s home such as cleaning supplies and stroller accessories. Needless to say, the mom-of-one, who is notorious for being tidy and organized, was thrilled.

“True is going to adore her little parking garage,” Khloé gushed on the Netflix show, while noting her young daughter didn’t “quite get” the thrill of a well-organized space … yet. “She will appreciate these moments later in life, I know. And this just encourages her to be super organized,” she added.

As for the Revenge Body host, she loved the “beautiful, functional space.” She said, “I know where everything is, but it’s also visually appealing. Everything is spaced out perfectly, so I can find everything so easily. This is perfect!”

During the episode, Clea joked that True has a better car collection than her A-list mama, which may be accurate. From a Bentley to a pint-sized Mercedes, the toddler has every luxurious automobile in her impressive fleet.

True’s extensive toy collection has been put to good use while they have been quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. An insider exclusively told Life & Style in May that Khloé has been keeping her daughter “super busy” while spending more time in their Calabasas home.

Although the Strong Looks Better Naked author was initially “worried” that True “would be upset” by the disruption to her life, the mother-daughter duo have been “making it work.”

There’s no denying True is one of the happiest kiddos on the planet. Thanks to her new parking garage, her life just got even more fabulous. Keep scrolling to see Khloé’s garage makeover!