A room fit for a princess! On Wednesday, January 22, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to give fans of mini tour of True Thompson’s bedroom. Unsurprisingly, KoKo’s daughter has some seriously adorable trappings.

In the first photo, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, shared True’s “sweet bookshelves” adorned with a large amethyst, ballerina rag dolls, a limited-edition Louis Vuitton jewelry box, Judith Leiber crystal swan and of course, actual books. In the second snapshot, KoKo highlighted True’s tea set. If we had to guess, we suspect it’s real porcelain fit for a cup of Earl Grey with Queen Elizabeth.

The Good American founder also placed Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice and Northanger Abbey on the shelf. Considering True is only 21 months old, we don’t think she’s ready for 18th-century literature just yet, but we appreciate KoKo’s efforts, nonetheless.

It’s clear that Khloé’s No. 1 priority is to be the best mom she can be — and that includes teaching True important life lessons! As much as she loves (loves, loves) to spoil her only child, the California native is also cautious to make sure True knows the value of a dollar. “Khloé has learned that less is more. She’s trying really hard to set a better example,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in December.

More importantly, KoKo has also taught True the value of forgiveness. During an October 2019 episode of “On Purpose With Jay Shetty,” she reflected on the aftermath of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal. “I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” Khloé expressed. “He’s a great person. Maybe he and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK. Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.”

Surrounded by love … and amazing decor! You’re such a great mom, KoKo.

