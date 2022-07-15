Big sis reporting for duty! Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, is over the moon about welcoming baby No. 2 soon, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“True had been begging Khloé for a sibling and is on cloud nine that it’s actually happening!” the source says, adding that the 4-year-old is “super close to all her cousins and adores them, so Khloé feels extremely confident that True will easily adapt and embrace being a big sister.”

On Wednesday, July 13, a rep for the Good American founder, 37, confirmed to Life & Style that she and ex Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate. The former couple share True, whom they welcomed in April 2018.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep said. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

That day, TMZ reported that the birth is “imminent.”

News of the Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls player’s second child comes seven months after personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to his third child, Theo, in December 2021. The child was conceived in March 2021 when Tristan, 31, and Khloé were still together. The center is now a father of three, as he also shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

The NBA player initially denied that he was the father of Maralee’s baby but confirmed that a paternity test proved the child was his in early January.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Tristan wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

The basketball star also apologized to the Hulu personality in a separate Story, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.”

Maralee’s public relations consultant also released a statement on her behalf after Tristan revealed the paternity test results.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Harvey Englander told In Touch on January 4. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”