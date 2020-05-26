The best mom around! Khloé Kardashian is keeping her daughter, True Thompson, “super busy” in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, was initially “worried” that her toddler “would be upset” by the disruption to her daily life, KoKo and True are “making it work.”

Over the last three months, the Good American founder has posted countless photos and videos of the pair’s go-to activities — including riding tricycles, working out together, enjoying True’s life-size playhouse and of course, playing dress-up.

“True’s closet is to die for and she already loves picking out her own clothes,” a second insider previously gushed to Life & Style, adding KoKo turns it into a “fun” game. “There’s got to be thousands of dollars worth of clothes in there. True is already a mini-fashionista … it’s adorable!”

On top of all the mother-daughter bonding, True is also getting to spend time with her dad, Tristan Thompson, who is isolating with them at KoKo’s California home. According to a third source, the reality TV personality isn’t “pressuring” the professional athlete, 29, for a reconciliation.

“It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” the insider assured.“She’s not looking to find another guy, coparenting with Tristan seems to be working out.”

Khloé and Tristan ended their on-again, off-again romantic relationship in February 2019 after he hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

With KoKo’s love life on the back burner, she’s focused on staying connected with the rest of her famous family while practicing social distancing, especially for TuTu’s sake.

Another insider revealed that True “loves all her aunties” but “really lights up” when Kylie comes over with her daughter, Stormi Webster. Kim Kardashian is “right behind her, though,” the source said.

Considering Kylie, 22, and Kim, 39, both have children True’s age — Kim’s daughter Chicago West turned 2 years old in January and Stormi turned 2 years old in February — it’s not surprising they’re all leaning on each other during this time.

We can’t wait for everyone to reunite!

