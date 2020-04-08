When it comes to celebrities with immaculate taste in home decor, the Kardashian family tops the list. That said, on Tuesday, April 7, Khloé Kardashian showed off a piece we definitely weren’t expecting — a life-size cardboard cutout of her nephew Mason Disick!

First, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, shared a throwback photo with the now-10-year-old from the season 12 wrap party of their beloved reality series. Then, KoKo followed up with the cardboard cutout. Needless to say, the proud aunt is seriously missing her little ones while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, on April 6, the Good American founder shared a January 2019 video of her soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and niece Dream Kardashian playing together on a slide. “I miss my Dreamy!!!” KoKo gushed. Thankfully, on Sunday, April 12, the entire Kar-Jenner bunch will reunite … well, sort of.

“Even though everyone is still going to be quarantining, Khloé is going to make True’s birthday as spectacular as possible,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “She plans on FaceTiming or Zooming the entire family so True has a fabulous day.”

Should any member of the family not be able to attend the virtual celebration, KoKo has the perfect backup plan. “She’ll probably have two birthday parties,” added the insider. “One on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

Given how much everyone loves True, however, we suspect the whole bunch will be there on her special day. “Khloé can’t get enough of her little TuTu and it seems like no one else can either,” a second source told Life & Style. “All the Kardashian-Jenner children are adorable, but even the other kids are obsessed with True. She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness.”

She certainly is! We can’t wait to see how special TuTu’s second birthday is.

