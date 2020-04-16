Strong family ties! Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, “loves all her aunties,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. However, the newly minted 2-year-old “really lights up” when Kylie Jenner “comes over.”

Kim Kardashian is “right behind her, though,” adds the insider. Considering Kylie, 22, and Kim, 39, both have children True’s age — Kim’s daughter Chicago West turned 2 years old in January and Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, turned 2 years old in February — it’s not surprising that little TuTu has a special bond with them.

That said, the entire Kar-Jenner bunch is positively smitten with KoKo’s sweet toddler. “The other kids are obsessed with True,” a separate source told Life & Style. “She’s all smiles and giggles and just a cute bundle of happiness.” Of course, Khloé, 35, was forever changed after giving birth to True — whom she coparents with ex Tristan Thompson — in April 2018.

“Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé. Watching True, who’s very curious and adventurous, makes her want to be a better person,” a third insider told Life & Style. “She admits that her life was pretty superficial and empty before True. Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic. She’s really become a better person and she credits motherhood for that. True is the light of both of their lives.”

With the Good American founder so focused on parenting, she hasn’t had much time (or desire) to think about her love life. KoKo and Tristan, 29, split in February 2019 after he cheated on her with Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

“I haven’t jumped into dating, I don’t care to date right now, I’m not in a rush for it,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Jay Shetty in October. “I feel so good in my life and I don’t really need much else.”

