Fun in the sun! Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 21, to share sweet some videos of her daughter, True Thompson, riding a pink tricycle outside.

Little TuTu, who turned 2 years old on April 12, seemed really excited to be using her new toy and couldn’t stop ringing the bell! Beyond that, KoKo’s baby girl wore an adorable outfit consisting of a cheetah print tank top, Yeezy slides and cotton bloomers. As it happens, True is quite the fashionista!

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

“Her closet is to die for and she already loves picking out her own clothes,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Khloé will turn it into a fun dress up game of course and ask her what she wants to wear today. There’s got to be thousands of dollars worth of clothes in there.” While True likely gets her sense of fashion from KoKo, 35, a separate source told Life & Style that she and her dad, Tristan Thompson, have a lot in common, too.

“Tristan can sit with True and play peek-a-boo for hours. He and Khloé joke that she definitely has his competitive side,” the second insider said. “Of course, Tristan wants to teach her how to play basketball, he says he was inspired by Kobe and his daughter Gigi’s tight bond over the sport.”

Currently, the NBA star, 29, and Good American founder are quarantining together amid the coronavirus outbreak. “Khloé is happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” a third source assured Life & Style.

However, fans of the KUWTK star shouldn’t expect a romantic reconciliation between the former flames anytime soon … if ever. “It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” a fourth insider explained to Life & Style. “She’s not looking to find another guy, coparenting with Tristan seems to be working out.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!