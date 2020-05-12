How creative! Khloé Kardashian shared an adorable video of herself working out with the help of daughter True Thompson on her Instagram Story on Monday, May 11.

“Trying to get some of this quarantine weight off for my [Good American] shoot,” the 35-year-old captioned the clip. The workout consisted of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star running with a rope tied around her waist as she pulled a wagon that carried True. Clearly, Khloé loves a challenge!

While KoKo has been into fitness for years, her dedication to exercise became more prominent when her mini-me was born in April 2018. “You’re just like, ‘Oh, I’ve got to keep going.’ You just figure it out,” she told Jay Shetty during his “On Purpose” podcast in October 2019. “So she just gives me, I think, more of a drive to stay fit and stay healthy because I want to be an active mom with her. I want to be here as long as I can. I would say it’s a different type of patience, it’s softer patience.”

It turns out, True is her main priority when dealing with other personal matters, too, including coparenting with ex Tristan Thompson. The former flames split in February 2019 after the basketball player, 29, was involved in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Since then, Khloé and Tristan have managed to get along for True’s sake.

“It’s all about True, and that’s how Khloé wants it … she’s immersed in True’s world and keeping her baby happy,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “She’s not looking to find another guy, coparenting with Tristan seems to be working out.”

Things are going so well for the exes that Khloé is considering Tristan to be a sperm donor for baby No. 2. Luckily, the athlete is supportive and wants their 2-year-old to have a baby sibling. “I’m open to doing that and down to doing that … Whatever is going to make you feel comfortable and also feel safest and everything like that, that’s what I’m on board with,” he revealed during the April 23 episode of KUWTK.

We wish them the best!