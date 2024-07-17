Gwyneth Paltrow says her go-to Cobb is “so easy to do with whatever you have in the fridge.” She tops it with her “standby vinaigrette,” made with 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard, 2 teaspoons of real maple syrup, 1/4 cup of red wine vinegar, 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil.
KEY INGREDIENTS: Chopped grilled chicken breast, pan- fried bacon, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, blue cheese, scallions and vinaigrette
2 of 6
The Shay Mitchell
The Pretty Little Liars alum keeps it light and fun with some added fresh fruit. “All you have to do is stir that baby up and you have the easiest, most refreshing summer salad,” she says, adding, “You can thank me later.”
KEY INGREDIENTS:
Arugula, cucumber, cubed watermelon, blueberries or blackberries, walnuts, feta cheese, 2 squeezed limes, olive oil, salt and pepper
3 of 6
The Jennifer Aniston
“My perfect salad,” Jennifer Aniston said in 2015 of this fiber-rich concoction, which has since gone viral on TikTok. (Despite reports to the contrary, it’s not the same one she ate on the Friends set every day. That one was a “doctored up” Cobb with turkey bacon, she explained in 2022.)
KEY INGREDIENTS: Bulgur, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese and pistachio nuts
4 of 6
The Bella Hadid
For a dressing, the model mixes olive oil with balsamic glaze — “non-negotiable, it’s a must, I swear,” she wrote on social media — and adds avocado. “The avocado becomes part of the dressing so it’s creamy and yummy.”
KEY INGREDIENTS: Arugula, red bell pepper, avocado, Persian cucumber, lemon, Parmesan cheese, balsamic glaze, olive oil, salt and pepper
5 of 6
The Tracee Ellis Ross
“I’m known for salads,” says the black-ish actress. “I am the salad maker.” She gets rave reviews for this one. “I love crushing almonds or Brazil nuts over my food. Get some texture, get some crunch, get some protein. Crunch will help any food.”
KEY INGREDIENTS: Boston and red leaf lettuce, shallots, raw goat’s cheese, crushed Brazil nuts and pomegranate
6 of 6
The Kourtney Kardashian
According to her wellness site, Poosh, the new mom enjoys this dairy and gluten-free salad once a week. (When she’s not eating meat, she skips the chicken.)
KEY INGREDIENTS: Organic romaine lettuce, organic shredded carrots, sliced Persian cucumbers, 1 large ripe avocado, and organic chicken breast seasoned with salt, lemon pepper and the juice of half an orange. (Optional toppings: sunflower seeds, fresh cherry tomatoes or shredded almonds)