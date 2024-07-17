The Kourtney Kardashian

According to her wellness site, Poosh, the new mom enjoys this dairy and gluten-free salad once a week. (When she’s not eating meat, she skips the chicken.)

KEY INGREDIENTS: Organic romaine lettuce, organic shredded carrots, sliced Persian cucumbers, 1 large ripe avocado, and organic chicken breast seasoned with salt, lemon pepper and the juice of half an orange. (Optional toppings: sunflower seeds, fresh cherry tomatoes or shredded almonds)