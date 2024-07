The Jennifer Aniston

“My perfect salad,” Jennifer Aniston said in 2015 of this fiber-rich concoction, which has since gone viral on TikTok. (Despite reports to the contrary, it’s not the same one she ate on the Friends set every day. That one was a “doctored up” Cobb with turkey bacon, she explained in 2022.)

KEY INGREDIENTS: Bulgur, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, garbanzo beans, feta cheese and pistachio nuts