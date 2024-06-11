Billy Ray Cyrus Files for Annulment From Wife Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from wife Firerose after only seven months of marriage. Life & Style can confirm the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer submitted the paperwork on May 23.

Billy Ray, 62, ​reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” along with “inappropriate marital conduct,” according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Billy Ray asked for an annulment and “claimed the marriage was obtained by fraud,” while asking Firerose to vacate the home they shared by May 24.

The Hannah Montana alum wed Firerose, 34, in October 2023, and their split comes as a shock to fans. Firerose recently shared how much she cherished their relationship on April 12.

“6 months ago I married this man,” Firerose – whose real name is Johana Rosie Hodges – wrote via Instagram alongside a photo from their wedding. ​”Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!”

Just one week later, the country singer posted a selfie with his now-estranged wife with a caption that read, “So much to be grateful for.”

Firerose and Billy Ray first met in 2011 when he was working on the set of Hannah Montana. The Australian native opened up about their relationship when she appeared in an August 2021 episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

“We actually met 10 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana,” Firerose said. “Billy Ray’s been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He’s just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and not give up. The music industry is not easy, but he’s been just a really, really incredible support.”

The former couple had worked together in the music industry as well, and Firerose was reportedly the first artist signed to Billy Ray’s label, Gunnageronimo. In 2021, they debuted their first single, “New Day,” and in March, they dropped their new song “After the Storm.”

“The message in ‘After the Storm’ is so powerful and timely,” Billy Ray told People in an article published on March 28. “It’s one of the most prolific songs I have ever been a part of. I hope it does for your spirit what it has done for mine.”

Firerose also shared her own feelings about the song.

“Only by the grace of God did I survive my darkest nights. There is so much truth in these lyrics and it’s my purpose to help others find strength in their toughest hours,” she told the publication.