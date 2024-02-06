The Cyrus family underwent some serious changes when Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus split for good in April 2022. Following their divorce, the former couple’s kids – including Miley Cyrus – seemingly took sides. After Miley left Billy Ray out of her acceptance speech at the 2024 Grammy Awards, fans are now wondering where the father-daughter duo stands.

What Happened Between Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus?

Following Billy Ray and Tish’s divorce, Miley seemingly took her mother’s side when fans noticed she unfollowed her father on Instagram. Neither Billy Ray nor Miley follow each other at the time of publication.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer seemed to distance herself even more from Billy Ray when he married his wife, Firerose, in October 2023. While Miley has not publicly commented on Billy Ray’s relationship with Firerose – who is 27 years his junior – she has been vocally supportive of Tish’s relationship with her current husband, Dominic Purcell.

Not only did Miley attend Tish and Dominic’s wedding in August 2023 alongside her siblings Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus, but she also served as the maid of honor. However, the divide in their family became more clear when her siblings Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus were noticeably absent from the wedding.

In addition to her problems with Billy Ray, Miley and Noah sparked speculation that they have issues in October 2023. The drama came to light when the “July” singer slammed Miley’s “disrespect” in a TikTok video that showed the Hannah Montana alum calling her younger sister “an emo kid.”

What Did Miley Cyrus Say About Billy Ray Cyrus During the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Miley continued to spark feud speculation when she left Billy Ray out of her acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards in February 2024. While accepting the Record of the Year honor for her hit song “Flowers,” Miley thanked several of her loved ones in her speech.

“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” she told the crowd “So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right guys?”

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The “We Can’t Stop” singer went on to thank “everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

After she made sure her collaborators were able to thank who they wanted, Miley concluded the speech by assuring fans she didn’t miss anyone on her own list. “I don’t think I forgot anyone,” Miley said. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”