Conversations like this is what we’re made for! Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus vibed at the 66th annual Grammy Awards and had a backstage chat after both women took home a gramophone trophy.

“Not to blow up her spot, but she was saying, she was asking me if I also feel when I get up on stage that I say the dumbest s–t I could possibly say?” Billie, 22, told Entertainment Tonight at the Sunday, February 4, event. “Absolutely, 100 percent. She was like, ‘Why was I saying all that?’ Sorry, Miley, but I feel the same. I always get up there, and I just poop out of my mouth.”

Billie added two more Grammys to her collection when she won Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for the Barbie smash “What Was I Made For?” alongside her brother and collaborator, Finneas.

Miley, 31, joined the Grammy winner’s club when she snagged her very first award for Best Pop Solo Performance, and later took her second trophy home for Record of the Year for “Flowers.”

Although the ladies got the jitters while being presented with the high honors, their acceptance speeches were authentic, entertaining and funny.

Mariah Carey presented the former Disney star with Best Pop Solo Performance and Miley gushed over the genre’s diva when she took the stage.

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” the “You” artist gushed. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”

During her second win, Miley made sure to thank her loved ones and crew for playing a part in her success.

“[Thank you] everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look,” she said as she won Record of the Year, noticeably leaving her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, out of the speech. “Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much. I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Billie, on the other hand, was shocked to snag the Song of the Year Win from fellow nominees Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, Miley, SZA and Dua Lipa.

“I just want to say everyone in this category, like — that was a crazy list of incredible people, incredible artists, incredible music! I feel crazy right now. Damn, dude. I am shocked out of my balls,” she said as the ​room filled with laughter. “Thank you to the members of the Recording Academy. Thank you to my brother who is my best friend in the world and makes me the person I am today. Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year.”