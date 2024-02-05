Miley Cyrus seemingly hinted that there’s some drama in her family when she left her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, out of her Grammys acceptance speech after she won Record of the Year for her hit song “Flowers.”

“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” Miley, 31, said while talking to the crowd on Sunday, February 4. “So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right guys?”

She then thanked “everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

After she thanked everyone she wanted, the Hannah Montana alum turned around to make sure her collaborators also got to give shout outs. “Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love,” she said. “Thank you all so much.”

“I don’t think I forgot anyone,” Miley concluded. “But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”

Fans quickly noticed that Billy Ray, 62, wasn’t mentioned in the speech, taking to social media to share their speculation over a possible feud. “Miley saying, ‘I don’t think I forgot anyone’ in her thank yous after notably not mentioning Billy Ray …” one person wrote via X alongside a photo of Olivia Colman looking surprised. Another added, “Queen Miley with subtle shade thrown at Billy Ray. Not so subtle shade thrown at her lack of underwear. Love her.”

Miley seemingly threw shade at her father following months of speculation that there’s drama within the Cyrus family. Back in August 2023, fans noticed her sister Noah Cyrus and brother Braison Cyrus skipped their mother Tish Cyrus’ wedding to Dominic Purcell. Meanwhile, Miley served as her mother’s maid of honor and her siblings Brandi Cyrus and Trace Cyrus also attended.

However, Miley has not seemed to be as publicly supportive of Billy Ray’s relationship with his wife, Firerose.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The drama continued in October 2023 when Noah, 24, slammed Miley’s “disrespect” in a TikTok video of that showed the “Malibu” singer calling her younger sister “an emo kid.”

Despite sparking fuel speculation between her family, Miley seemingly enjoyed the Grammys and even won her first two awards of the ceremony. In addition to Record of the Year, “Flowers” also won Pop Solo Performance.

“This M.C. is gonna stand by this M.C. for this because this is just too iconic,” she said while accepting her first award from Mariah Carey. “Oh my god I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. I could miss the award but I can’t miss Mariah Carey.”

Following her first win, Miley took to the stage to perform the song and celebrated her victory by announcing, “I just won my first Grammy!” The impromptu comment was met with applause, while Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini were seen dancing and cheering were seen dancing and cheering for Miley.