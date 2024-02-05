The night of her life! Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Maxx Morando packed on the PDA after she won her first ever Grammy Award on Sunday, February 4.

Miley, 31, and Maxx, 25, were seen sharing a sweet kiss after the former child star returned to her seat following her win for Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2023 hit “Flowers.”

In addition to taking home her first trophy at the 66th annual event, Miley had the crowd on their feet during her performance of the song.

Francis Specker/CBS

The “Wrecking Ball” artist reflected on her decision to perform on the Grammys stage confessing that her main reason was “so that [she could] lay in bed on February 5 and watch a video of [herself] performing at the Grammys.”

“That is actually the most honest answer I can give you. I thought about it this morning when I was rehearsing for the Grammys,” she said. “I thought, ‘Why am I doing this?’ And I was like, ‘Oh yeah, for me!’ When my future self looks back on this moment, she’s gonna say, ‘You look good.’”

Later in the night, Miley would win one of the biggest awards, this time for Record of the Year for her smash hit.

“This award is amazing, but I really hope that it doesn’t change anything. Because my life was beautiful yesterday,” Miley said while accepting her award.

While the Last Song actress walked the red carpet solo, she was accompanied by her boyfriend, sister Brandi Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus for her big night, whom she thanked while on stage, referring to Maxx as “my love.”

Miley and Maxx have maintained a low-profile relationship for more than two years after first attending the Gucci “Love Parade” Fashion Show in Los Angeles together in November 2021, two months after she referred to him as her “favorite emerging artist.”

Francis Specker/CBS

It was nearly a year and a half later before they stepped out together again, this time with Maxx by Miley’s side at her album release party for Endless Summer Vacation in Beverly Hills in March 2023.

The “Party in the U.S.A.” artist would later reveal that she and her longtime beau were set up on a blind date. “We got put on a blind date. Well, it was a blind date for me and not really for him,” she told British Vogue during her cover interview that May. “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”