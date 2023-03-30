Miley Cyrus may sing about not needing a man in her life to make her happy in the song “Flowers,” but in real life she’s been quietly dating artist, musician and music producer Maxx Morando for more than a year.

The pair’s love of fashion and art first brought them together. They sweetly posed while attending the Gucci “Love Parade” Fashion Show in Los Angeles in November 2021, looking so stylish next to one another.

It came two months after Miley name-dropped Maxx in a September 2021 interview with Vogue, raving about what a fan she was of the cartoon monsters he drew on a faux leather outfit by designer Shane Kastl for looks she was wearing to perform at several late summer music festivals.

“This look is a one-of-a-kind collaboration between two of my favorite emerging artists, Maxx Morando and Shane Kastl,” she told the publication. “Their collaboration is the perfect example of sustainability becoming the next fashion phase, and it proves that anything can be reinvented, which resonates with me deeply.”

The “Midnight Sky” singer was spotted dancing with Maxx at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special on December 31, 2021, and several months later they were being linked as a couple.

“They’re still getting to know each other at the moment. They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together,” an insider told Us Weekly in March 2022, adding that the pair were “very compatible with each other.” That same month, Miley and Maxx vacationed in Mexico and by April, the couple were photographed passionately making out during a West Hollywood outing.

Miley and Maxx have kept their relationship quite private, as she’s never made him Instagram official. The drummer for the band Liily has shown Miley on his page only once, and that came on March 10, 2023, to celebrate tracks he helped produce for her new album, Endless Summer Vacation.

“Produced ‘Handstand.’ Coproduced ‘Violet Chemistry,'” he wrote next to a post showing her album cover, adding, “ESV OUT NOW!!” Since the two proved to be great collaborators in the studio as well as real life, Miley brought Maxx as her official date to the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 show in Los Angeles on March 9, and posed for loved-up photos together in their first public outing as girlfriend and boyfriend.

Scroll down to see photos of Miley and Maxx’s relationship timeline