Celebrities Showing Off How Aging Is Beautiful! Unfiltered Photos of Gray Hair, Skin, More

As Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh said in her 2023 Oscars speech, “Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.” Hollywood has embraced that aging is beautiful, and quite a few celebrities have jumped onto the trend by showing off everything that comes with naturally growing up, from gray hair to even skin wrinkles in unfiltered photos.

Actress Salma Hayek is one of the notable faces to come forward over embracing her physical changes, and she’s nothing other than proud.

In June 2023, the Frida star shared a totally makeup-free selfie via Instagram, flaunting her real skin and hair.

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” she captioned her post at the time.

Fans, of course, were thrilled to see Salma’s unapologetic candidness about age, with one commenter writing, “Thank you for sharing! It helps all of us to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age.”

“You’re just a real natural human being and that’s beautiful! Thank you,” another chimed in.

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston also joined the trend that month when she posted a video via Instagram revealing her gray roots, which her Instagram followers applauded.

“Well done for allowing gray to come through — refreshing,” one fan commented, whereas another wrote, “Your gray hair is BEAUTIFUL!! It suits you so much and makes your eyes pop even more.”

Since women continue to face pressuring beauty standards, age became one of the most feared aspects in the entertainment industry when sharing photos to social media or even landing certain roles in film. However, a lot of actresses, musicians and models have spoken out about why aging shouldn’t be a terrible process.

The Morning Show star previously addressed the concept of getting older during a March 2023 interview with USA Today.

“If I tried to look the way I looked at 20, I would not really actually want to do that. It’s absolutely impossible,” Jennifer explained. “I want my body to get strong, because as I get older, I want my body to thrive. We’re all going to get older. We’re all headed to that exact same spot. But we can take care of our skin. We can have a healthy diet. We can drink lots of water.”

Scroll through the gallery to see photos and quotes of celebrities showing off their natural aging features.