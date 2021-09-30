There’s no denying that many of your favorite celebrities have some seriously cute kids! That said, plenty of stars chose not to have children, while others have expressed not wanting to start a family at all.

Take Jennifer Aniston, for example. The longtime actress, who rose to fame while playing Rachel Green on the hit sitcom Friends, has been married twice — first to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and later, to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017 — but never had children.

In July 2016, rumors began to circulate that Jennifer was pregnant. Instead of riding out the speculation, the Los Angeles native decided to take action. “Here’s where I come out on this topic: we are complete with or without a mate, with or without a child,” Jennifer penned in a post for The Huffington Post.

“We get to decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. Let’s make that decision for ourselves and for the young women in this world who look to us as examples,” the Morning Show star continued. “Let’s make that decision consciously, outside of the tabloid noise. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”

Jennifer went on to say that she’s “tired” of being a part of any pregnancy narrative. “Yes, I may become a mother someday, and since I’m laying it all out there, if I ever do, I will be the first to let you know,” the Golden Globe winner added. “But I’m not in pursuit of motherhood because I feel incomplete in some way … I resent being made to feel ‘less than’ because my body is changing and/or I had a burger for lunch and was photographed from a weird angle and therefore deemed one of two things: ‘pregnant’ or ‘fat.’ Not to mention the painful awkwardness that comes with being congratulated by friends, coworkers and strangers alike on one’s fictional pregnancy (often a dozen times in a single day).”

As of 2021, Jennifer doesn’t have children — but she’s ready to dive back into the dating pool. “No one of importance has hit my radar yet,” she said during a September episode of SiriusXM’s “Lunch With Bruce” podcast.

“But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another [person]. I didn’t want to for a long time,” Jennifer explained. “I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I’ve been a part of a couple since I was 20, so there was something really nice about taking the time.”

