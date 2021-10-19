First-Time Celebrity Brides Over 40: Stars Like Kourtney Kardashian Who Waited for ‘Mr. Right’ to Marry

Some celebrities waited for years until “the one” came along to become a bride finally. Kourtney Kardashian has become the latest famous face over 40 who finally found Mr. Right and said “yes” to a marriage proposal.

Despite her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick that produced three children, Kourtney never wed her longtime partner. But the reality star found her “forever” man in Travis Barker.

The pair were friends for years and even lived on the same street in Calabasas before deciding to take things to the next level in January 2021. Their chemistry was off the charts, and soon, the pair became Hollywood’s new “It” couple. The Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder went Instagram official in February 2021, and three months later, he allowed her to tattoo the words “I love you” on his arm in her own handwriting.

Travis, 45, got down on one knee and proposed to Kourtney, 42, on the beach in Montecito, California, on October 17, inside the shape of a heart made by thousands of bright red roses. He presented Kourt with her very first engagement ring, a massive oval-shaped diamond. Now, Kourtney gets to be a first-time bride and will be planning the wedding of her dreams.

Kourt isn’t the only female celebrity to wait until after they were 40 to marry. In the case of Cameron Diaz, like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, she stayed single until she knew she found her Mr. Right. For the actress, it was Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden.

The Sweetest Thing actress revealed in 2017 why she waited until the age of 41 to marry, tying the knot with Benji in 2015. “I think it’s a matter of — I just hadn’t met my husband, you know? I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends,” Cameron shared during pal Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop wellness seminar.

In Cameron’s case, despite such high-profile boyfriends as Alex Rodriguez, Justin Timberlake and Jared Leto, she wanted to find “the one.” For other celebs, they were with their future husbands for years as partners and even parents before deciding to finally make things official.

Scroll down for photos of celebs who waited until after they were 40 to become brides.