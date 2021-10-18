Travis Barker made sure to keep the red rose theme going when it came to the first time he and new fiancée Kourtney Kardashian hit the sheets as an engaged couple. He had rose petals placed in the shape of a large heart on the white comforter of their bed following their October 17 engagement.

The Blink-182 drummer even had a line of rose petals on the floor leading up to their bed for an extra-romantic touch. Travis, 45, shared the sweet photo to his Instagram Stories to show fans he planned out his entire evening with Kourtney, start to finish, including the floral flourish to kick off their first romp as husband and wife-to-be.

Kourtney, 42, made sure to let fans know that the couple put the bed to good use with a passionate night together. She shared a photo the following morning of the white comforter askew with most of the rose petals on the ground at the base of their bed, with a few still stuck in the creases of the bed spread.

Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

Hours earlier, Travis proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, where he had large blooming red rose plants placed in the sand in the form a giant heart. In photos the reality star shared, he led her up the beach to the location, which also featured large white candles in clear vases.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis brought Kourtney to the center of the heart, where he got down on one knee in the sand to propose to his girlfriend of 10 months. The pair began dating in January 2021, after being close friends for years.

Kourtney said “yes” and the couple moved on to their engagement dinner, which featured large red rose centerpieces and a rose on every plate atop the customized menu. It was at that dinner where the first glimpses of Kourtney’s stunning new diamond engagement ring were visible.

The reality star’s future stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, first showed it in an Instagram Story photo of her dad kissing Kourtney on the cheek, while the Poosh founder had her left hand held up to show her new rock. Kourt’s sister Kim Kardashian was seated closer to the pair and took an Instagram Story video showing a close-up of the large diamond oval-shaped ring, as Kourt put her left hand around Travis’ head as they went in for a kiss!