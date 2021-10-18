Travis Barker‘s children are red carpet veterans and have been appearing at major events since they could barely walk! Now, they are complete pros when it comes to posing for the cameras.

The 45-year-old musician and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, were putting on PDA displays on red carpets during both of her pregnancies, so their children got a taste of the flashing camera glare while they were still in the womb. The former couple welcomed their first child, son Landon, in 2003, and daughter Alabama came along in 2005. Travis also took on the duties of loving stepdad to Shanna’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, who was born in 1999 when Shanna was dating boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

Landon was only 4 years old when Travis brought him and Atiana to the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in 2008. While the event would later become a family affair, little Landon was carried by Travis in his arms, while he put his hand lovingly on Atiana’s head as the two kids didn’t seem to know what to make of the wall of photographers that lined the orange carpet. Alabama was too young to attend, as she was only 2 years old.

Both Landon and Alabama got their taste of what a major Hollywood movie premiere was like at a very young age. Travis brought his babies to Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen on June 22, 2009. The kids were so tiny that he was able to hold one in each of his arms. Both children wore sunglasses, presumably to protect their tender eyes from all the flashbulb glare.

Three years later, the kids were able to stand on either side of Travis at the 2012 Kids’ Choice Awards. Landon even started showing some fashion flare, wearing his hair in a rainbow-colored mohawk! The trio attended the event again in 2014, and by then Landon and Alabama’s personalities were really showing. Alabama rocked bright pink hair, while Landon posed with his legs spread and his thumbs in his pockets in a defiant punk stance.

As they grew up, Travis would later bring his kids to major adult affairs, including trips to the Grammys and the American Music Awards. He was even there for Alabama when she wanted to attend Los Angeles BeautyCon in 2018, being a great girl dad by posing with her on the red carpet and helping his preteen daughter check out the latest in glam cosmetic trends.

Scroll down for photos of Travis Barker and his kids’ cutest moments on the red carpet.