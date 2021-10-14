Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only woman with whom Travis Baker has had wild public displays of affection. During his brief but passionate romance and marriage to Shanna Moakler, he couldn’t keep his hands off the former beauty queen … and vice versa.

The pair met in the summer of 2002 ,and it was fireworks from the very beginning. Travis was coming off his first marriage to Melissa Kennedy, as their divorce had just been finalized. The new couple wasted no time in starting a family, welcoming their first child, son Landon, in 2003. Even during her pregnancy, Shanna and Travis showed their affection on red carpets.

The couple married the following year, throwing a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2004. The Blink 182 drummer even wore a black pinstripe Jack Skellington-inspired suit. Travis and Shanna’s second child, daughter Alabama, was born in 2005. A month before her December 24 birth, Travis was lovingly cradling Shanna’s large baby bump as the two walked the red carpet at the American Music Awards.

In fact, the couple spent the better part of 2005 cuddling and making out on red carpets and other events. The two were deeply in love, and not shy at all about showing it. Sadly, Instagram didn’t exist back in the days of their marriage for the couple to share their sexy personal photos together, like the red-hot ones that Travis and Kourtney regularly post on the ‘gram.

However, the couple did land their own reality show, Meet the Barkers, in 2005. The show ran for two seasons on MTV, as cameras documented the free-spirited family’s home life. In addition to the pair’s two young children, the show also featured Shanna’s daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom she welcomed in 1999 with her ex-boyfriend, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

Sadly, the beginning of the reality show spelled the end of the couple’s marriage. Travis wrote in his 2015 book, Can I Say, that Shanna played up to the cameras and wasn’t her authentic self. “I felt like having the reality show changed Shanna‘s character. Shanna wanted to be an actress, and I felt she started doing things just for the cameras — for attention,” he claimed.

The couple separated in 2006, the final year that Meet the Barkers aired. The two continued an on-and-off romance and briefly reconciled in 2008, when Travis survived a plane crash that killed four others and left him with third-degree burns over 65 percent of his body. But not even a near-death experience was enough to keep the pair together, as they finalized their divorce the same year. But for that brief window in the mid-aughts, Travis and Shanna were as hot as a couple can be.

Scroll down for photos of Travis and Shanna’s hottest moments in photos.