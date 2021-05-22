Bonding big time! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, sent love to his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, amid her ongoing feud with her mom, Shanna Moakler.

On Friday, May 21, the 15-year-old shared an Instagram Story video in which she opened up a pastry box to reveal a beautiful white cake with strawberries on top. “@kourtneykardash [red heart emoji] [you],” the teen captioned the footage.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Blink-182 rocker’s daughter has received a gift from his new girlfriend, with whom he went Instagram official in February. Since Alabama’s dad, 45, and the Poosh founder, 42, began dating in December 2020, the blonde beauty has shown off sweatsuits, loaves of bread and collagen powders that the reality star gifted her.

While Alabama appears to be forming a bond with Kourtney, she seems to be experiencing a rift in her relationship with her biological mother, Shanna.

On May 15, Alabama took to her Instagram Stories to reveal how she feels about her mother, 46, amid tensions. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” she wrote at the time. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Later, she told fans via TikTok that she tried “multiple times” to get her mother to have dinner with her for the holiday “and she said let’s go to dinner another day.”

Alabama’s older brother, Landon Barker, also opened up about his relationship with the former Miss USA in a clapback comment to a social media user. “You don’t know [how] my mom treats her kids. She wasn’t even there on my birthday and she didn’t spend Mother’s Day with us,” the 17-year-old wrote. “What a great mom! I’m actually very grateful for my dad because he’s been there for me like no one else. Please stay out of situations you know absolutely nothing about. Thank you very much.”

He previously called out his mother in a TikTok comment response to a troll who claimed the teens were treating their mom like “trash” online. “Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” he wrote on May 14.

Shanna addressed the drama with her children in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things?” she said on May 19. “It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers. They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”