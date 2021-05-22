Fighting words. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler claims Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have now “destroyed” her family “twice.”

“My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me,” the 46-year-old told TMZ on Friday, May 21, after calling the situation “any mother’s worst nightmare.” When the photographer asked her what she would say to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars if she could, she responded, “Thanks for destroying my family twice.”

One day prior, Shanna’s longtime pal Aubrey O’Day claimed the former Miss USA was spared from her relationship with the Blink-182 rocker, 45, when they divorced in 2008. “Baby doll, what isn’t for you isn’t for you,” the 37-year-old commented one of her friend’s Instagram posts. “You were saved.”

On May 18, the Rhode Island native alleged that Travis and Kim, 40, had a physical relationship when she and the musician were married. “I divorced my ex because I saw them,” she told Us Weekly. “I caught them having an affair.” However, an insider previously told In Touch that the allegation was “absolutely not true.”

Days earlier, Shanna and Travis’ only son, Landon Barker, claimed that the Wedding Singer actress isn’t a part of her children’s lives. “Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” the 17-year-old wrote via TikTok on May 14 in response to a troll who claimed he and sister Alabama Barker were unfairly “siding” with their father over their mother.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama, 15, echoed her brother’s sentiment in an Instagram Story post the next day before criticizing her mom’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom?”

“I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” the mother of three revealed to Life & Style on May 19. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.”

Shanna added, “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers. They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”