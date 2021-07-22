No turning back. Shanna Moakler plans to “auction off” items from her ex-husband, Travis Barker, an insider told Us Weekly.

“Shanna is scoping out auction houses to auction off sentimental things that Travis has gotten her when they were together,” the source told the publication on Wednesday, July 21. “She wants to sell her engagement ring. She also wants to sell her wedding ring and an Andy Warhol painting of a cow.”

The longtime model, 46, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, were married from 2004 to 2008. Despite a brief reconciliation after Travis’ near-fatal plane crash, the pair, who share teenagers Alabama and Landon, called it quits for good in 2009. In the years following their divorce, Shanna and Travis maintained a solid coparenting relationship.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

“The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” the former Miss USA explained during a February interview with the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast. “We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore. You know, we just kind of work together.”

That month, Travis and girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian went public with their romance. Since then, it appears as though the music producer’s dynamic with Shanna has shifted. “Their coparenting relationship has hit rock bottom. She wants to get rid of everything that reminds her of him and reminds her of the happier times,” the insider explained.

However, Shanna has made it clear she has no issue with Travis and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, being together. “I don’t have any feelings towards either one of them,” she previously told Life & Style, noting she doesn’t “care” if the A-listers get engaged.

In recent months, Shanna has also been embroiled in a highly publicized feud with her kids. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing. Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” daughter Alabama, 15, began a scathing Instagram Story in May, referring to Shanna’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

“My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t,” Alabama claimed. “I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Speaking exclusively with Life & Style, Matthew, 28, assured he “never” cheated on Shanna. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another,” he said. “She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

Based on social media, it’s unclear whether or not Shanna and Matthew are still together.