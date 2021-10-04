Lazy day together! Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker held hands in bed after the Blink-182 drummer shared a steamy photo of her underwear.

Travis, 45, shared the sweet photo via Instagram Stories that showed his and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s fingers laced together while they snuggled under the covers. The curtains were closed as the pair enjoyed some quiet time together.

Travis Barker/Instagram

His skull tattoo was on full display while Kourt’s black-tip French manicure was peeking out. Kourtney, 42, also posted the sweet snapshot on her own profile. The couple both used a black heart emoji as the caption.

The loved-up photo came days after the musician shared a sexually suggestive photo of his and Kourtney’s underwear. The picture posted on his Instagram Stories on October 2 showed the floor of a house. There appeared to be a bra, pants, socks and other underwear scattered around. This led fans to guess what naughty act happened just moments prior.

It’s no secret that the Can I Say author and Poosh founder are absolutely head over heels for each other. An insider previously told Life & Style that a proposal from Travis is “imminent” and “marriage is almost certain” for the couple.

Luckily, Kourtney’s A-list family approves. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider gushed. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Even Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but rave over her older sister’s red-hot romance. “I love their relationship. Like, they’ve grown so much together,” the Skims founder, 40, said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September. “Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for, like, a decade.”

When asked about their frequent PDA, Kim acknowledged, “That’s what they do. It’s a lot, but it’s so cute.”

Kourtney may be on cloud 9 amid her relationship with Travis, but her ex Scott Disick is not as pleased. The former couple shares three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — but their previously friendly relationship has seemingly been dissipating over the months.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” a second source revealed to Life & Style in September. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”