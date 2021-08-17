Courtesy of Travis Barker/Instagram

A monumental moment. Travis Barker commemorated his first plane ride in 13 years by sharing a loved-up photo with Kourtney Kardashian. “Anything is possible with you,” the Blink-182 drummer, who survived a near-fatal plane crash in 2008, captioned his Tuesday, August 17, Instagram post.

In the picture, Travis, 45, and Kourtney, 42, posed in front of Kylie Jenner‘s private jet ahead of their trip to Cabos San Lucas, Mexico. “Anything and everything with you,” the Poosh.com founder sweetly commented.

Of course, Kourtney wasn’t the only one to gush over the heartwarming milestone. “Love conquers ALL,” Khloé Kardashian wrote, while Tristan Thompson left two red heart emojis. “THE CUTEST EVER,” Kim Kardashian added. “Love heals,” Kardashian-Jenner BFF Stephanie Shepherd chimed in.

Since going public with their relationship in February, Kourtney, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, have gone on a number of trips together. However, the lovebirds seemingly traveled by car or bus to get to their destination.

Travis has had a fear of flying since that fateful day in September 2008. The Grammy Award nominee was traveling from West Columbia, South Carolina, to Los Angeles when his plane went down killing four passengers. Travis and his friend Adam Goldstein, known as DJ AM, were the only survivors. Sadly, DJ AM died a year later of a drug overdose.

“When I jumped through the emergency exit when the plane blew up, I was in such a hurry to exit the plane I jumped right into the jet, which is full of fuel,” Travis recalled to Joe Rogan during a 2018 episode of his podcast. “My whole body lit up. I had jet fuel in my whole body. I burped jet fuel for almost three months [later]. When I jumped into the jets, I started running … I was ripping off my clothes because that’s what my instinct told me to do … but little did I know I was still on fire because I was soaked in jet fuel.”