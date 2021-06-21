Blended family vibes! Alabama Barker shared a sweet TikTok video with her dad, Travis Barker, and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. “Happy Father’s Day,” the teenager captioned her post on Sunday, June 20, along with a black heart emoji.

The clip, which featured a remix of 5 Seconds of Summer’s single “Youngblood,” showed Travis, 45, Kourtney, 42, Alabama, 15, and brother Landon Barker, enjoying a meal together. The foursome’s outing comes amid Alabama and Landon’s feud with their mother, Shanna Moakler.

Shanna, 46, and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004 to 2008 before ultimately calling it quits. Over the years, it seemed as though they had a positive coparenting relationship. However, since Travis went public with Kourtney in February, Alabama and Landon, 17, have opened up about their strained relationship with Shanna on a number of occasions.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama began a long post via Instagram Stories in May before calling out Shanna’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Speaking exclusively with Life & Style, Matthew, 28, denied Alabama’s claims of infidelity. Moreover, Shanna told Life & Style that her children have “a lot of animosity” toward her beau. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” the former Miss USA expressed. “Not just about me as a parent but also about my relationship. [Alabama] has a much bigger fan base than I do.”

Shanna went on to allude that Travis and Kourtney may have something to do with why Alabama and Landon are distant from her. “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers … They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”