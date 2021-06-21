Left out? Kourtney Kardashian publicly snubbed ex Scott Disick for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20, amid her relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker and the house flipper’s romance with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, recognized the holiday and shared a slew of sweet photos with her late father, Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 after battling esophageal cancer. “#FathersDay,” Kourtney captioned one of the snapshots.

The Poosh founder and Flip It Like Disick star, 38, share three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Last year, Kourtney posted a tribute for Scott on her Instagram feed. “Happy Father’s Day, thankful for you and these three special ones,” she wrote at the time to accompany a photo of their family of five.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It appears the two, who dated on and off from 2005 to 2015, are stepping back on sending love to one another publicly. Scott also did not recognize Kourtney on social media for Mother’s Day in May.

An insider told Life & Style at the time that the former Dash founder has “new firm boundaries in place” for the New York native amid her romance with the Blink-182 drummer, 45. When the former couple gets together, “they talk about the kids and figure out the kids’ schedules,” the source explained. “There’s no room for added communication at all.”

Ultimately, Scott “understands how serious Kourtney and Travis’ relationship is,” added the insider. “It’s definitely the most serious relationship she’s ever been in — aside from Scott — and some could argue it’s definitely the most mature relationship she’s ever been in her whole life.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis went Instagram official in February 2021 and have been flaunting their love ever since. As for Scott, he and Amelia, 20, first sparked romance rumors in October 2020 after attending a Halloween party together and have also heated up fast.

While things seemed a bit awkward between Kourt and Scott, they assured fans they are “great friends” during the KUWTK reunion in June. The insider echoed the sentiment and said the reality TV mom will “always” want the best for her ex.

“Scott will always be the kids’ dad and Kourt wants them to spend so much time with him as possible,” the insider said. “She’ll always root for Scott to be as happy and healthy as possible. However, because of how happy Travis makes her and how happy she is to spend time with him, she’s not going to share that time with Scott.”