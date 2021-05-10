Being shady? Scott Disick seemingly snubbed ex Kourtney Kardashian on Mother’s Day by not publicly posting a tribute for her on Sunday, May 9.

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, was radio silent on social media during the holiday. He and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, share three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Larry Marano/Shutterstock

That’s not to say Scott doesn’t adore Kourtney as a mom. He gushed over her parenting skills to celebrate her 42nd birthday in April. “Happy birthday to the best mom a child could ask for and some more!” the New York native captioned a sweet photo of their family of five.

Scott and Kourtney’s relationship has survived a lot of ups and downs. They split for good in 2015 after nearly 10 years together. During the current season of KUWTK, fans watched as the house flipper put pressure on the Poosh founder to make a “final decision” about the pair getting back together when they were both single last summer.

“Seeing you with any guy bothers me,” Scott told Kourtney during an April 22 episode. “It hurt me when you were with somebody else and waking up to like looking at pictures of you with this guy you’re dating. It was just unhealthy, and it just made me upset and sad.”

“In a perfect world, Kourtney and I just end up being together and raising our family but as you know, complications happen,” Scott later added during a confessional interview.

However, the reality TV pair have since moved on. Scott is currently dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Amelia Gray Hamlin. He was first linked to the 19-year-old in October 2020 after they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party together.

Kourtney is head over heels in love with boyfriend Travis Barker. They were romantically connected in January and took their relationship Instagram official less than a month later.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, gifted the busy mom a few massive flower displays for Mother’s Day that filled her foyer. The colorful arrangements were filled with fuchsia and orange roses, pink peonies and lots of greenery.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This wasn’t the first time the musician spoiled Kourtney. For her birthday, he sent another impressive arrangement, which included stems hanging from the ceiling. At the time, the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum noted the gift included her “favorite flowers,” tulips and gardenias.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously raved to Life & Style about the couple, who have been longtime neighbors. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

“Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” the insider continued. “This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”