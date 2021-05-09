Spoiling the most important mama in his life! Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Travis Barker, gifted her with lavish floral arrangements in honor of Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9.

In photos and videos posted to the 42-year-old’s Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off one huge main display of red flowers in her foyer. The large arrangement was accompanied by several smaller baskets of the same red flowers. She also tagged her boyfriend, 46, in the posts.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Blink-182 rocker has showered the Poosh founder with flowers to celebrate her. For Kourtney’s 42nd birthday in April, Travis presented her with another massive floral arrangement in her foyer — but this one featured her “favorite flowers,” tulips and gardenias.

The lovebirds sparked romance rumors in January during a trip to Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs home. They made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later following their first Valentine’s Day as a couple.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” an insider previously raved to Life & Style. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

A second source revealed that the reality star “has never been this infatuated or in your face” about another man before she and the drummer went from longtime neighbors to lovers. “Travis has brought something out in her that has completely freed her. Her guard is down when she’s with him and she doesn’t care what anyone thinks,” the insider said. “This is Kourtney’s time to enjoy herself and she’s taking full advantage of it.”

Since going public, the pair have been packing on the PDA at romantic lunches and dinners throughout Los Angeles and enjoying trips one-on-one and with their kids. Things seem so great that an engagement is “imminent,” a third insider told Life & Style in April.

“Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction,” the source added. “It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually-charged romance.”