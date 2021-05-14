Growing pains? Kourtney Kardashian has “new firm boundaries in place” for ex Scott Disick amid her romance with boyfriend Travis Barker, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

According to the insider, it’s made her relationship with the Talentless founder, 37, “awkward,” but “it’s what’s best for everyone.” When Scott and Kourtney, who share children Mason, Penelope and Reign, get together “they talk about the kids and figure out the kids’ schedules,” the source explains. “There’s no room for added communication at all.”

Ultimately, the Flip It Like Disick producer, who is dating model Amelia Gray Hamlin, “understands how serious Kourtney and Travis’ relationship is,” adds the insider. “It’s definitely the most serious relationship she’s ever been in — aside from Scott — and some could argue it’s the definitely the most mature relationship she’s ever been in in her whole life.”

Scott and Kourtney, 42, dated on-and-off for nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. In 2016, the Poosh.com founder moved on with model Younes Bendjima. The pair dated for two years before breaking up in 2018.

“Each time that Kourtney was with another guy, Scott was not intimidated at all. In fact, she’d still invite him on family vacations and Scott felt that Kourtney’s boyfriends were probably more intimidated by him and their close bond than he was of them,” says the source. “But something’s different now.”

Kourtney and Travis, 45, went public with their relationship in February 2021, and have been going strong ever since! In addition to packing on the PDA all over social media, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, get along well with the Blink-182 drummer’s teenagers Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Scott will always be the kids’ dad and Kourt wants them to spend so much time with him as possible,” the insider assures. “She’ll always root for Scott to be as happy and healthy as possible. However, because of how happy Travis makes her and how happy she is to spend time with him, she’s not going to share that time with Scott.”