Final seal of approval. Scott Disick revealed he has given Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, his blessing in their blossoming romance.

“I mean, yeah,” the 38-year-old told host Andy Cohen during part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special on Sunday, June 20. “I mean, you know, if you really love somebody, you want them to be happy no matter what, so I do give her a blessing to be happy.”

Kourtney, 42, offered similar support to her ex in his love life. “Yeah, whoever would make him happy, I would give my blessing,” she told the Watch What Happens Live star.

That appears to be a good sign for the Talentless founder’s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, whom he lavished in expensive gifts in honor of her birthday earlier this month. An insider previously told Life & Style that the 20-year-old “reads all of the stories” about the reality star “still being in love” with the mother of his children — and she isn’t happy about the rumors. “Amelia doesn’t necessarily believe them all, but she does see that Kourtney still has this crazy hold over him — and it has nothing to with their three kids.”

“Scott really doesn’t like that Kourtney has moved on with Travis,” the source explained at the time. “It really bothers him; that’s not a secret.” Because of Scott’s past feelings toward the couple, Amelia, “[couldn’t] help” but feel “jealous,” the insider added. “It hurts her.”

As a result, Kourtney has been keeping her distance from Lisa Rinna‘s daughter. “She isn’t intentionally trying to hurt or ice Amelia out, she just doesn’t want to get too invested in who Scott is dating,” a separate source previously explained to Life & Style. “She hasn’t anything against Amelia, but she does feel that Scott is dating girls that are way too young. Unless it becomes really serious, like Scott gets engaged, she’s not really bothering with it.”

As for the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 star, 45, an insider previously gushed to Life & Style that “marriage is almost certain” for the pair, who sparked romance rumors in January and went public less than a month later. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the source raved. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

The insider added, “Kourtney and Travis are doing absolutely nothing to squelch the rumors that they’ll be getting married. In fact, it seems that all their actions are pointing in that direction. It’s no secret that they’re in love and enjoying a red-hot, sexually charged romance.”