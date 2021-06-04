Interesting. Scott Disick admitted to Khloé Kardashian that he was still in love with ex Kourtney Kardashian amid his relationship with Amelia Gray Hamlin on the Thursday, June 3, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During a scene in which the famous family participated in a scavenger hunt, the Good American founder, 37, asked the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, some questions related to his past. When asked who his best friend is, Scott responded, “Probably Kourtney even though she’s not that nice to me.” Next, KoKo asked him if he was in love with the Poosh founder, 42, to which he said he was.

“Is Kourtney your girl for life?” the Revenge Body host pressed. “I mean, even if we don’t ever see eye to eye, we’ll always be in each other’s lives,” Scott told her. “And we’ll always have our kids and we’ll always know each other.”

The scene appears to have taken place in November 2020, likely mere days or weeks after Scott and Amelia, 19, sparked romance rumors while attending Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party in Los Angeles. The pair made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day.

Since then, Kourtney has given the model her “seal of approval,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts.” The source added that the reality star “doesn’t feel threatened” by Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter “whatsoever.”

“She’ll always be ‘mom’ and no one will ever take that away from her,” the insider said. “Amelia respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her. She knows where she stands.” As of June, Scott and Amelia are still going strong and recently returned to the west coast after spending months in Miami together.

As for the mother of three — she and Scott share 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — she is happy in her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The dynamic duo sparked romance rumors in January before making their relationship Instagram official less than a month later.

In fact, the lifestyle blogger’s family is so on board with the couple’s connection that they believe an engagement is “imminent” and marriage is “almost certain,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love. Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”