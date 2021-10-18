Welcome to the Fam! The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Cheers to the happy couple! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were thrilled by the news that sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged.

The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via Instagram. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two photos of Travis popping the question on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and hundreds of red roses shaped like a heart.

After the romantic affair, the A-list couple was joined by their loved ones for a celebratory dinner. Although Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, didn’t appear to be present, Travis’ teenagers, Alabama and Landon Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, were in attendance.

The E! alum and the music producer began dating in January before going public with their relationship the following month. Since day one, the Kardashian-Jenner family has been Team Travis. In fact, the famous bunch suspected their engagement all along.

In April, a source revealed to Life & Style that Travis’ proposal was “imminent,” noting Kris Jenner was especially on board.

“Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider said. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy. It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Thankfully, Kourtney’s children are also big fans of the rockstar! Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are “obsessed” with Travis, a separate source previously told Life & Style.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” the insider assured. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

