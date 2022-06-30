There’s Something About Cameron Diaz! See the Actress’ Transformation Over the Years

When it comes to iconic actresses in Hollywood, Cameron Diaz most definitely tops the list. While she has taken a step back from the spotlight, with the last film she appeared in being the 2014 adaption of Annie, Cameron will always be an actress whom everyone loves.

She has played many roles in iconic films from romantic comedies to tear-jerkers — if you haven’t seen My Sister’s Keeper, you’ve been warned — and portrays those characters almost effortlessly.

Cameron’s breakout role was in the 1994 film The Mask when she instantly became everyone’s heartthrob … and TBH, we still drool over Tina Carlyle in that red dress. After being noticed, she became a hot commodity and went on to star in other blockbuster films like Charlie’s Angels and There’s Something About Mary.

The Shrek actress appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show in February 2021 and discussed if there’s any possibility for a Charlie’s Angels reunion. “I always say, ‘Never say never,’” she said. “There’s never a time where we’re not going to be connected or, you know, consider something together.”

After her last Hollywood role in 2014, Cameron shifted her focus to being a wife and mother. The My Best Friend’s Wedding star married Good Charlotte’s lead guitarist, Benji Madden, in 2015 after a year of dating. While their whirlwind relationship was unexpected and moved at the speed of light, the pair has been going strong ever since.

“[Marriage] was the biggest thing I’ve done in my ‘40s, and it opened me up in different ways,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2016. “It’s pretty awesome. I didn’t think it was something I’d do, and I don’t know if I’d have done it if I hadn’t met my husband. It was a surprise.”

Cameron and the “The Anthem” rocker welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in December 2019 and have kept information about their little one private, and they don’t post her on social media.

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” they shared in a January 2020 statement. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!”

Nowadays, The Other Woman actress runs the wine line that she co-founded in 2020, Avaline, that thrives on being organic, clean and GMO-free.

