Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Flowers’ for 1st Time at 2024 Grammys

Miley Cyrus debuted the performance of her hit song “Flowers” at the 2024 Grammys. The musician had a wardrobe change before the performance and she rocked a Tina Turner-inspired flapper dress on stage. Much like her red carpet look, Miley’s hair was as tall as the ceiling.

The crowd wasn’t lively enough as the song kicked off and Miley, 31, ensured everyone was on their feet. “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” she said in the midst of her performance.

It’s known that Miley is an old soul, and viewers were reminded of that during her lively set. The former Disney star morphed into trailblazer divas that lived before her – like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston – as she worked the spotlight and busted out her best choreography … without backup dancers!

A ​prerecorded intro video played before the “Used to Be Young” artist hit the stage and she shamelessly admitted why she agreed to perform her hit song at the Grammys. “I thought about it this morning as I was rehearsing, like ‘Why am I doing this?’ Oh, yeah! For me!” Miley said after shared that she’s going to spend Monday, February 5, rewatching her performance.

“That’s actually the most honest answer I can give you,” she added.

Before the performance, the Last Song actress won her first Grammy and the first award of the night. Miley won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers” and beat contenders Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift out of the category. Mariah Carey presented the award, which had Miley starstruck.