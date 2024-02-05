Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Flowers’ for 1st Time at 2024 Grammys

Getty

Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Flowers’ for 1st Time at Grammys and Rocks Diva-Esque Outfit Change

News
Feb 4, 2024 9:49 pm·
By

Miley Cyrus debuted the performance of her hit song “Flowers” at the 2024 Grammys. The musician had a wardrobe change before the performance and she rocked a Tina Turner-inspired flapper dress on stage. Much like her red carpet look, Miley’s hair was as tall as the ceiling.

The crowd wasn’t lively enough as the song kicked off and Miley, 31, ensured everyone was on their feet. “Why are you acting like you don’t know this song?” she said in the midst of her performance.

It’s known that Miley is an old soul, and viewers were reminded of that during her lively set. The former Disney star morphed into trailblazer divas that lived before her – like Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston – as she worked the spotlight and busted out her best choreography … without backup dancers!

A ​prerecorded intro video played before the “Used to Be Young” artist hit the stage and she shamelessly admitted why she agreed to perform her hit song at the Grammys. “I thought about it this morning as I was rehearsing, like ‘Why am I doing this?’ Oh, yeah! For me!” Miley said after shared that she’s going to spend Monday, February 5, rewatching her performance.

Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Flowers’ for 1st Time at 2024 Grammys
Getty

“That’s actually the most honest answer I can give you,” she added.

Before the performance, the Last Song actress won her first Grammy and the first award of the night. Miley won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers” and beat contenders Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Taylor Swift out of the category. Mariah Carey presented the award, which had Miley starstruck.

Miley Cyrus Performs ‘Flowers’ for 1st Time at 2024 Grammys
Getty

“This M.C. is going to stand by this M.C. because this is just too iconic,” the “Jaded” artist said during her acceptance speech. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. And I could have missed the award — that’s fine — but not Mariah Carey! I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl. It was everything.”

Miley went on to tell a quick story that she contemplated including in her speech but decided to share since the “Butterfly” singer was standing right next to her.

grammys-best-worst-dressed
 Gorgeous or Unfortunate? 2024 Grammys Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities

“So, there was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. And so his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He just went outside, out in the sun, and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck. He sat down on the ground he finally let go and he surrendered and he was okay that he wasn’t gonna capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose,” she said. “This song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly. Thank you.”