Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t keep from dancing while Miley Cyrus performed “Flowers” at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4. The ladies reunited at the show and sang along as Miley took the stage.

Fans were thrilled to see Taylor, 34, supporting Miley, 31, as the ladies used to be friends but haven’t been seen interacting in years. In 2009, the superstars actually took the Grammys stage together to sing Taylor’s song “Fifteen.”

Miley sang “Flowers” after learning that she had won her first ever Grammy Award at the ceremony. She beat Taylor in the category, taking home the honor of Best Pop Solo Performance. The singers were also both up for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. They each had six nominations at the show.

Later on in the night, Taylor took home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album and shocked fans when she announced another new album coming out on April 19. The record is called The Tortured Poets Department.

Meanwhile, Kelsea, 30, was nominated for Best Country Album, but lost to Lainey Wilson.

Taylor took Kelsea under her wing during the early days of the country singer’s career and they have stayed friends ever since. In 2015, she invited the “Dibs” songstress, who was a rising star at the time, to perform with her at one of her 1989 tour stops.

“I was texting with Taylor beforehand and I was like, ‘OK, level with me, is ‘Cruel Summer’ on the setlist?’” Kelsea revealed afterward. “And she just said something cheeky back. I forget exactly what she said but she didn’t give me a straight answer.”

“Cruel Summer” wound up being one of the first songs in the set. Taylor will be heading back on the road to kick off the next leg of the Eras tour on Thursday, February 7. She’ll be playing four shows in a row at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The international run will continue with shows in Australia at the end of February and beginning of March.