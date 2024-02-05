It seems like Taylor Swift had ~the best day~ at the 2024 Grammys. The pop star was “back to her old self” at the awards show on Sunday, February 4, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“At last year’s Grammys she was not as social,” the insider tells Life & Style of Taylor, 34, adding that this year she was “buzzing around like a social butterfly.”

The source reveals that the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker was “taking selfies with people in the crowd” and went out of her way to talk to many fellow artists, including Jelly Roll, Dua Lipa and Ice Spice.

She was also the “first person to stand up cheering” for Miley Cyrus, who won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Flowers.” Despite competing with Miley, 31, in the category, Taylor “seemed just as happy that Miley won. She was jumping up and down with her hands in the air cheering,” the insider says.

Elsewhere in the evening, Taylor was spotted dancing front and center for the night’s performers, including Miley’s performance of “Flowers” and Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman’s rendition of “Fast Car.” The source reveals that Taylor was also “jumping so much for joy” when SZA performed and received her first award that the “Kill Bill” singer personally thanked her.

“Taylor seems extremely happy,” the insider concludes of her attitude that night.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

While Taylor showered her fellow artists with love and support for their wins, she had a pretty big night herself. The “Lover” singer won two awards, including the night’s biggest accolade, Album of the Year. It was her fourth time winning the award, making her the first artist to ever do so. She also surprised fans with a new album announcement as she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album earlier in the night.

“OK. This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you!”

Taylor’s night out at the Grammys came amid her highly-publicized romance with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, which began in July 2023. While Travis, 34, could not be there in person to support Taylor because the Chiefs had to be in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, he did recognize his girlfriend’s achievements from afar. Fans spotted the tight end’s “like” on an Instagram post from NPR about her arrival at the awards show.