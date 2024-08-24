Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are officially parents, and they have welcomed baby No. 1 after the model gave birth.

Proud father Justin, 30, posted a photo of their new baby’s foot to Instagram on August 23 and announced: “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER”

The couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – announced they were expecting their first child together in an Instagram post in May. Justin and Hailey, 27, were seen posing for a maternity shoot, while they also renewed their vows in a clip.

Prior to giving birth, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Hailey was worried about the drama that might take place in the delivery room amid her estrangement from parents Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin.

After she admitted she’s not close with her parents during a July interview with W Magazine, the source told Life & Style that her comment “led to some delivery room drama, especially in regards to who will be invited.” According to the insider, “she wants the birth to be smooth and peaceful, but Hailey is majorly stressing out at this point.”

Hailey “would’ve loved to have had her mother by her side at the hospital, but they’ve been having issues.” Meanwhile, she had worries that Stephen, 58, “would tag along and be in the waiting room posting updates to social media.”

Meanwhile, an additional source revealed that the couple was on the hunt for the perfect nanny before they welcomed their bundle of joy.

“They’re all in when it comes to stepping into their role as parents,” the insider explained, adding that Justin and Hailey were “trying to spend as much time together as they” could as they looked into childcare options. “He’s super picky and wants someone who’s spiritual, comes from a good background and is willing to sign a nondisclosure agreement,” the source continued.

While Justin and Hailey currently seem to be in a good place, the couple previously faced split rumors before they announced their pregnancy. However, a third insider exclusively told Life & Style that they overcame their rough patches before deciding to expand their family.

“Hailey didn’t want to bring a child into their world until things were more stable,” the source previously explained.

Gotham/GC Images

In light of Hailey’s concerns, Justin started to take their relationship more seriously. “He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around,” the insider said, adding that they also leaned on their faith to work through their issues. “They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy.”

The pair was believed to be having “so much fun” during the pregnancy, and the “Baby” singer made sure “everything” revolved around his wife. “Justin’s finally getting the family he always wanted,” the source continued.

While another source said that Hailey and Justin “had their issues” before announcing their pregnancy,” they insisted that the couple was “really excited to welcome a baby into this world.”

“They see this new chapter as a chance to put the past behind them,” the insider shared. “They’re also talking very seriously about moving somewhere to raise their little one in peace, away from the craziness of L.A.”