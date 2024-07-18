It’s crunch time! An insider reveals that with less than five weeks to go before Hailey and Justin Bieber welcome their first child, the duo are taking baby prep very seriously.

“They’re all in when it comes to stepping into their role as parents,” the source exclusively tells Life & Style, who adds that the makeup mogul, 27, and pop star, 30, “are trying to spend as much time together as they can” while Justin spearheads the search for the perfect nanny. “He’s super picky and wants someone who’s spiritual, comes from a good background and is willing to sign a nondisclosure agreement.”

Hailey’s mom, Kennya Baldwin, is gushing that her daughter is a “natural-born mom,” says the insider, adding, “Justin has wanted to be a dad for as long as he can remember. They can’t wait to welcome a little one of their own.”