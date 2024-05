She’s Having a Baby Bieber! See Hailey Bieber’s Most Adorable Pregnancy Bump Photos

She’s having a baby, baby, baby, oooh! After months of speculation, Hailey Bieber confirmed she was pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Justin Bieber.

The A-list couple unveiled their exciting news through a romantic maternity shoot in May 2024, where Hailey’s blossoming baby bump stole the spotlight.